WorkinCT: The Paper Station aids couples announcing their big day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWINGTON -- When Melissa Torcia started planning her wedding, she knew what she wanted down to every last detail.

“So I knew when I wanted to do my invitations, I wanted them to be custom, so that’s why I came to the Paper Station. I knew I was going to get that experience, and I knew everything was going to be personalized the way I wanted it to be,” said Torcia, who is from Newington.

The Paper Station owners Susan and Leon Davidoff sat down with Melissa to go over every aspect of the invitations from the printing styles to the colors.

“You’ll see the impression on the back, and now what’s really come back is letterpress, which is pressed into the paper,” explained Susan Davidoff as she sat down with Melissa.

What they came up with were custom invitations both for the wedding and her bridal shower.

“I really love how it came out, because it’s really me, and I feel like it shows that in the invitation,” said Torcia.

Josephine Ligato was equally impressed with her own daughter’s wedding invitation. She came to The Paper Station in Newington after her first try online didn’t work.

“We tried ordering some things for my daughter’s wedding online, and when we got the Save the Date we were mortified. It was so tiny. We thought – we can’t do this online. So we searched, Googled, stationary stores and this one was it, so we ran down here and met with Susan and Leon, and we’ve been loyal customers ever since,” said Ligato, who is from Canton.

She says Susan and Leon helped her and her daughter figure out what was going to work and what wouldn’t work. It was an experience she says she couldn’t get by going online.

“You actually can touch and feel the product which you cannot do online and the fact that you’re sitting down with us so we can through all the different aspects, so you don’t make the errors that people have done online,” said Susan Davidoff.

It’s that type of customer service that Susan and Leon say have kept them in business for 24 years, even with online competition. They say their business matches quality products at reasonable prices with excellent customer service.

“Over the years, we’ve seen thousands of people walk through our doors, and a lot of them have been referrals, and referrals are key to success in our small business,” said Leon Davidoff.

The Paper Station says another key to success is staying on top of all the latest bridal products. Susan and Leon say they are constantly going to trade shows to make sure they have the most up-to-date stationary options and gifts.

For more information on The Paper Station in Newington, click here.