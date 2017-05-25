× Yale removes shelter set up by protesting graduate students

NEW HAVEN — Unionized graduate students at Yale said the school’s removal of their protest encampment won’t stop their demonstrations.

Yale workers on Thursday removed a shelter that had been set up last month as a base to protest the school’s decision not to negotiate with the newly formed union.

The school said the shelter, picnic tables, an artificial grass patio, couches, bookcases, house plants and electrical lighting will be stored until the owners reclaim the items.

Yale said the shelter was put up without permission and in violation of Yale policies. Five protesters were occupying the shelter Thursday when workers began dismantling it.

Yale is challenging a National Labor Relations Board decision that allowed the graduate students to organize. The union issued a statement saying that while its encampment may be gone, the protesters’ spirit remains strong.