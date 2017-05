Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLOOMFIELD -- A big birthday and honor for one US Army veteran.

On Friday, Ms. Anna Sullivan, who lives in Bloomfield, celebrated her 103rd birthday.

She was also presented the State of Connecticut Wartime Service Medal.

Representative John Larson was on hand to honor Sullivan today.

Sullivan says she was shocked by today's event all for her. During World War II, Sullivan served for the US Army Medical Corps in the China-Burma-India theater.