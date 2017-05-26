1,400 students surprise parents of teen allegedly killed by drunk driver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - During the funeral processional for a Virginia teen allegedly killed by a drunk driver, hundreds of students who never knew 18-year-old Kaitlyn Duffy lined the sidewalk.

Over 1,400 Great Bridge Middle School students stood just outside of the Chesapeake, Virginia campus Friday to pay their respects to Duffy’s family, according to WTKR.

The students timed their sign of solidarity with the funeral procession. Duffy’s parents drove by and students waved as they passed to bury their daughter.

At the funeral, Duffy’s parents and family were escorted by police into St. Stephen Martyr Roman Catholic Church, joined by a number of community members, including hundreds of students.

While students at Great Bridge Middle School showed their sign of solidarity for the Duffy family, students at Great Bridge High School are struggling to get their idea to honor the Duffys approved.

Students have asked administration to leave two open seats at graduation for Kaitlyn and the other teen involved in the alleged drunk driving accident, Sabrina Mundorff, who is still recovering in the hospital from critical injuries.

Graduation is three weeks away, and officials told WTKR the open seat suggestion was still under “consideration”.

While administrators continue to figure out whether or not Duffy and Mundorff can be honored by their classmates at graduation, on the day the Duffys had to bury their daughter, hundreds and hundreds of Chesapeake students stood with them.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Kaitlyn Elizabeth Duffy Memorial Scholarship Fund, courtesy of Great Bridge High School.

