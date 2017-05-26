× Woman sues “Jelly Belly” claiming she did not know jelly beans contained sugar

HARTFORD — A California woman is suing a jelly bean company because, as she puts it, she was tricked into believing their candy was sugar-free.

According to Fox25, the woman said that Jelly Belly’s “sport beans” says that evaporated cane juice is listed as an ingredient instead of sugar.

She argues that Jelly Belly left the word “sugar” off the label on purpose to deceive their customers.

The company responded and called the lawsuit “nonsense”, and that the product’s sugar content is clearly listed on labels.

