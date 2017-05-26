Coast Guard vet receives medal to honor his service

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINDSOR LOCKS -- A big surprise for a Connecticut veteran Friday, just two days before his 84th birthday.

Frederick Cooney served in the US Coast Guard during the Korean War and today, his friends and family wanted to make sure he was honored.

A special ceremony was held to present Cooney with a Connecticut Veteran’s Wartime Service Medal.

He served in the Coast Guard for more than 30 years and worked at Pratt and Whitney.

In addition to that medal, Cooney’s assisted living facility dedicated one of the libraries at Stonebrook village in his honor.

Stonebrook also plans to recognize some of its other residents who veterans with a wall of honor.