Fairfield detective arrested for tampering with evidence

FAIRFIELD — A Fairfield detective was arrested for tampering with evidence and other charges.

Police said Det. Stephen Rilling, 40, was charged with third-degree computer crime, second-degree larceny, second-degree forgery, possession of narcotics, false entry by an officer and tampering with evidence.

Police said they’ve been looking into the “misappropriation of drug evidence” which came to their attention last month.

Rilling was placed on administrative leave for the duration of an internal investigation.

Police said they have been carefully documenting heroin cases in the town to track trends, dangers and actions.

Once Rilling’s case came to light, the department said it employed stricter evidence procedures.

An audit of the department’s evidence room found everything accounted for except for the items related to Rilling’s case.

Police have not commented on exactly what Rilling is accused of taking.

He posted a $5,000 court-imposed bond.