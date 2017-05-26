× Farmington Police said man beat 77-year-old woman because she wouldn’t stop talking

FARMINGTON — Police said they arrested a man after he beat a woman to make her stop talking.

Police said they went to 67 Sunset Terrace in Farmington at around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday after Richard Skenderian called 911. When they arrived, they found Skenderian visibly upset and covered in blood, according to police. Skenderian told police he punching the woman to make her stop talking.

Police said they found a 77-year-old woman lying on a mattress in the basement and said she had been severely beaten.

The victim was taken to St. Francis Hospital with critical injuries and her identity is not being disclosed as this was a family violence crime, according to police.

Skenderian was charged with first-degree assault, first-degree assault of an elderly, blind, disabled, intellectually disabled, or pregnant person, and first-degree abuse of persons. He was held on $500,000 bail and appeared in court Friday morning.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.