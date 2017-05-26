× Friends set up fundraising page for UofH student injured in fall at state park

WEST HARTFORD — A fundraising page has been set up for a University of Hartford student who was seriously injured in a fall at a state park last week.

Adam Messing, 22, of River Edge, New Jersey, was injured in a fall while hiking in Enders State Forest in Granby at about 3 p.m. Thursday near the park’s popular waterfall.

Friends set up a Gofundme page to help out with medical costs.

After falling, Messing, who had been unconscious for an extended period of time after the fall, was flown by medical helicopter to a Hartford hospital with serious injuries.

A University of Hartford spokeswoman confirmed that Mersing attended the school and is scheduled to graduate this semester.