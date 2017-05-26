× Frustrated TD Bank customers say they can’t access their accounts

HARTFORD — Frustrated TD Bank customers are saying they can’t access their accounts Friday morning.

They have taken to social media because they say they can’t get through to customer service.

A FOX61 viewer said customers aren’t getting their direct deposits, which is alarming because today is payday for lots of people. It is also the end of the month, when many have a mortgage or other loan payment to make. And, of course, it is the start of a holiday weekend.

Many customers are tweeting at the company expressing their anger.

The bank is tweeting them back, saying the company is aware of the issue and working on the problem.

@Meatf1st The direct deposits should reflect now. If you access the account it will reflect in pending. Hope this helps ^SL — TD Bank (@TDBank_US) May 26, 2017