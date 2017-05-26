Heavy rain continues but the weekend looks good

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Temperatures will remain below average for the rest of the week with several chances for rain, including some over the holiday weekend.

Friday starts off wet with showers and cloudy skies but the afternoon looks drier with some brightening or at least a few breaks in the clouds. Temperatures will climb into the mid 60s.

Saturday will be the pick of the weekend with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 70s.

Sunday is not too bad with sunshine to start followed by increasing clouds. There is a chance for showers late-day or at night with highs near 70 degrees.

Scattered showers are likely on Monday but it’s not a total wash-out for Memorial Day observances, picnics and barbecues. Don’t cancel any outdoor plans but have a plan in place in case a shower moves over your house.

Forecast Details:

Friday: Morning rain. Drier in the afternoon, some brightening. High: Mid 60s.

Saturday: Partly sunny, pick of the holiday weekend. High: Low 70s.

Sunday: Sun followed by increasing afternoon clouds. Chance late-day or evening shower. High: Near 70.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, chance for a few showers. High: Upper 60s.

Check out the FOX61 Meteorologists on Facebook:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri