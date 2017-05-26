Holy Cross defeats Seymour

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WATERBURY -- Wednesday night, the #1 seeded Crusaders of Holy Cross defeated the #7 seeded Wildcats of Seymour in the Naugatuck Valley League baseball championship game 3-1.

The win was no walk in the park for the Crusaders who came into the game with only one loss on the year, Holy Cross stranded 9 runners in the first four innings before finally breaking a 1-1 tie with a drive by Tim Zupkus down the left field line.

The conference title was a goal set by the team early in the year after they lost in the championship game last season. The Crusaders have a short window to relish in their victory as they have their eyes on the next prize, a state title, with playoffs starting Tuesday.