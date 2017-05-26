× New Haven man sentenced to 6 years for acid attack

NEW HAVEN — A New Haven man who police say threw acid at a woman who refused to marry him has been sentenced to six years in prison.

The New Haven Register reports 52-year-old Derek Rawls was sentenced Thursday after earlier pleading guilty to first-degree assault and violating a protective order.

The attack happened in January 2016. A police report said Rawls turned off the water in the woman’s apartment before he threw acid on her so she could not wash it off. She was treated at a hospital for third-degree burns on her face, neck and chest and was permanently scarred.

She said in a statement read in court that her scars “will remain a reminder of that terrible day forever.”

Rawls declined to make a statement during the hearing.