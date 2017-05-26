× OC Kitchen and Bar in Rocky Hill features northern Italian cuisine with a modern twist

ROCKY HILL — Hand-rolled, cranked and knife-cut, the made-from-scratch pasta highlights a new menu at OC Kitchen & Bar in in Rocky Hill.

“That’s what this whole type of cuisine is about,” said executive chef Kevin Daley. “It’s simple, but homemade and awesome.”

Chef Daley and Sous Chef Nick Hurwitz Goodman work side-by-side, plating northern Italian dishes which are different from the traditional sauce covered pasta.

“The more delicate flavor of our northern cooking where it’s going to be lighter, you can experience it when you taste so it won’t like those heavy dishes like you used to,” said general manager Jeff Fiorino.

From pasta to creative salads and brick oven pizza or flatbreads, there is plenty to choose from.

You can eat inside the cozy dining room that has plenty of Italian flare or, if the weather cooperates, on the covered patio.

Cheryl S. wrote a review on Facebook, “the O.C. is a great place for happy hour, a quick pizza or a romantic date night. The food is delicious and the staff is friendly and very personable. I recommend everyone to give it a try.”

They are open for lunch and dinner with no shortage of items from the kitchen or bar.

