Old Lyme Pastor found guilty of sexual assault

MIDDLETOWN — A pastor was found guilty of sexual assault.

On a Thursday afternoon, a jury in Middlesex Superior Court found Francisco Moran, 59, guilty of sexual assault charges.

Moran, a pastor with The Good Samaritan Church in Old Lyme and a Clinton resident, was arrested in April by the Clinton Police Department.

Moran was accused of sexually assaulting some of his female parishioners, including a child.

Moran was accused of second-degree sexual assault, two counts of fourth-degree sexual assault, three counts of risk of injury to a minor, and two counts of coercion.

The court ordered Moran to forfeit his passport and he was to remain in jail, where he is being held on bond. As of this time a court date is not known.