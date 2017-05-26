× Police ID mother of newborn abandoned in Danbury

DANBURY — The mother has been identified who abandoned her baby in Danbury.

Police were looking for her after the discovery of the a newborn baby boy behind a grocery store Sunday night.

“The baby boy is still being evaluated at a local hospital,” said Danbury police Thursday night.

“At this time she’s being treated at a local hospital,” Danbury Detective Lieutenant Christian Carroccio said Friday morning. “That was the main concern.”

The mother was identified just after midnight Friday, according to police, who said the mother’s identity isn’t being released to the public.

Police said that the investigation is still ongoing.