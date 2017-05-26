× Police: Man arrested after leading officers on a chase through Ledyard

LEDYARD — A 21-year-old man is facing multiple charges after police said he led them on a chase through the town of Ledyard.

Police say they tried pulling over Jordan Lacey of Gales Ferry for speeding on Shewville Road, but he allegedly refused to stop and took off in his Audi, hitting two other vehicles as he fled.

According to police, the driver threw a loaded 9mm pistol out the window as he led police on a chase, which eventually ended on Route 214 after he suddenly braked in traffic.

Officers said a police cruiser following close behind rear-ended the Audi, which was then accidentally struck head-on by another Ledyard cruiser.

The Audi was then surrounded by police, and Lacey was taken into custody.

There were three passengers in the car, but no one was hurt.

Lacey is facing multiple charges, including engaging an officer in pursuit, reckless driving, and possession of a pistol without a permit.

He was held on a court set $250,000 bond. He is due in court on Friday.