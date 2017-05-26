× State Police make arrest in New Fairfield murder

NEW FAIRFIELD — State Police say they’ve arrested a man who sexually assaulted and murdered a 55-year-old woman.

Police arrested Steven Flood, 32, of New Fairfield, on Friday after executing a search warrant, with numerous charges including murder and sexual assault.

Police said 9:30 a.m. on May 2nd, Troopers from Troop A – Southbury and the New Fairfield Resident State Trooper’s Office were called to 26 Candlewood Rd. in New Fairfield for a reported untimely death. When they got there, they found a 55 year old female dead.

On Friday, May 3rd, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner deemed the woman’s death was a homicide.

Flood was initially deemed a person of interest following the discovery of the woman. Police said they found Steven Flood, 32, camping in the woods in Union at around noon on May 4th. They looked for him at several addresses before they found him.

Flood has been placed in custody with the arrest warrant sealed. Flood was seen in Danbury Court, and held on $1,000,000 bond.