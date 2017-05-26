× Watertown man beat chihuahua: Police

WATERTOWN — Police arrested a man who they say beat a chihuahua to death.

Carmelo Feliciano, 24,of Watertown, was charged with felony cruelty to animals. Police said they started investigating in March when a veterinarian reported concerns of the well-being of a dog owned by Feliciano dating back to February. Police said that over the course of several months the small Chihuahua was treated for chest bruising and difficulty breathing, eyes injuries and hemorrhages.

Authorities said the dog was taken to an emergency veterinarian’s office on March 26, but it was dead on arrival. A necropsy was conducted at which time the death was consistent with blunt force trauma. Rib fractures, external bruising and bruising to an internal organ were noted.

Feliciano is being held on a $25,000.00 bond.

