A Revolutionary War Encampment took place in Wethersfield

WETHERSFIELD — A piece of history came alive Saturday in Connecticut.

Visitors gathered for a Revolutionary War Encampment at the Webb-Deane-Stevens Museum in Wethersfield.

Visitors got a chance to interact closely with the 5th Connecticut Regiment and the 54th Regiment of Foot, a dashing band of British redcoats in full colonial dress, and enjoyed entertaining demonstrations of 18th-century medicine, open-fire cookery, camp life, marching and musket firing, music and more.