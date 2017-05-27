× Avon road closed following car crash

AVON — Route 10 in Avon has been closed after a car crashed into a pole Saturday.

Around 12:10 p.m., Avon police responded to the scene. Police say the car crashed into a pole, destroying it and causing the power lines to touch the street.

Injuries were minor, police say, but the road will be closed for 2 to 3 hours.

Eversource has said that a crew is on scene now and no houses were without power.

As of now the road remains closed.

