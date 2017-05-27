Community reacts following fatal double shooting in New Haven

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN -- Police are investigating a double shooting that killed one person and left one in critical condition Saturday afternoon.

Neighbors filled the street wondering what all took place in the middle of the day Dickerman Street, a street that usually doesn't anything like this.

"This is the first time I've seen something this severe, and it is a little heartbreaking.” said resident Dar'ron Brown.

Brown has lived on Dickerman street for three and half years and has seen his share of police cars but never for anything like what he came home to today.

Around 1:21 p.m., New Haven police said they responded to reports of gunfire by the city’s ShotSpotter system on Dickerman Street between Sperry and Orchard Streets. Police said in addition, several 911 calls were made by people reporting two people had been shot.

When first repsonders arrived, they said there were two men suffering from gunshot wounds and were taken to the Yale-New Haven Hospital. Police said Norman Boone, 27, of New Haven was pronounced dead. Police said the second victim, Garien Suggs remains in the hospitalized and is in critical condition.

Police said Suggs can potentially be able to offer insight on what took place.

"The other 25-year-old from New Haven is in serious condition but is stable, and from what I am told from investigators is actually talking with him now. So we are thankful that the second victim hasn’t also passed," said New Haven Officer David Hartman.

"It is entirely a residential neighborhood, which is certainly shocking to the folks that live here," said Hartman.

Brown said this doesn’t change his opinion of the city he calls home.

"Honestly, New Haven is still a great city, it’s just like any other city, Hamden, West Haven, wherever it may be, it still has its ups and its downs. Crime is any and everywhere, and at this time, I’m just grateful for my life," said Brown.