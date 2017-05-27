Eversource lends a helping hand to a Veteran in Vernon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VERNON -- Years have gone by since James Wilson, a Veteran, was able to raise the red, white and blue stripes in his own backyard.

"The flag let go and the catch got caught up to the top and to try to find someone to get up the pole to get that loose, became a project," said Wilson.

The pole stands tall well above the neighborhood at 35 feet, but that's what gave the couple trouble getting a rope attached to it. Then almost three years later, a request on Eversource's page caught wind, said Steven Blair, OPS Manager of Eversource in Tolland.

"'Hey we have an interesting request on the I am Eversource page, would you be willing to help a veteran out restring his flag pole he can't do it?'," said Blair.

Eversource brought new rope and pulleys, a new flag and two large bucket trucks. They were able to reach high enough to finally get that rope working again.

"My wife Nancy knows that it's been a frustrating problem to just repair a little pulley at the top of a flag pole," said Wilson.

"He is beyond happy. He's just beyond happy. He ran out here this morning and I said fly it he said oh it's getting sprinkly gonna go in and bring it in," said wife, Nancy Wilson.

"The crew that was here from Eversource, all four were veterans," said James. "I fly this all the time in honor of my two brothers."

James added "It's a symbol of what we enjoy and what we have in this country."