Manchester attack: UK police release images of concert suicide bomber

MANCHESTER, Eng. — British police released surveillance-camera images of the Manchester concert bomber on the night of the attack.

Police are now asking the public if they have information on 22-year-old Salman Abedi after he returned to the UK from Libya earlier this month. Abedi reportedly had set off a bomb last week as people were leaving an Ariana Grande concert, killing 22 people and injuring dozens.

Although ISIS claimed the bombing, the terror group did not mention a name and did not post a photo or provide any additional details.

ISIS says “a soldier of the caliphate planted bombs in the middle of Crusaders gatherings” then detonated them. The Islamic State group said one of its members carried out the Manchester attack that killed the 22 people.