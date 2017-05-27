× New Haven officer killed in motorcycle crash in South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH — An off duty police officer from New Haven has died in a motorcycle wreck along the South Carolina coast.

The Horry County Coroner’s office told media outlets that 31-year-old Edward Douglas Jr., fell off his motorcycle around 4:20 a.m., Saturday.

New Haven Police Chief David Hartman released the following statement:

Officer Douglas began his basic training at the NHPD in January of 2013. He was assigned to the department’s Community Patrol Division in August of 2013, after graduating from the academy and successfully completing his in-service training. In late 2016, Officer Douglas was assigned to the Investigative Services Division, where he worked in the Narcotics Unit.” The news of Officer Douglas’ death has shaken New Haven’s 497 member department, of which he was a valuable and highly respected member. There is a great emptiness left by Edward’s passing. Edward’s family must know that the outpouring of love they have and will continue to receive will serve as a reminder to them of how much he was loved by all who knew him.