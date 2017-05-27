Partly sunny Sunday; chance of showers on Memorial Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Memorial Holiday Weekend will be cooler than average with lots of clouds, intervals of sun with Sunday being the pick of the weekend, while Monday will be the wettest. At least today and Sunday will be dry! Showers and light rain could unfortunately put a damper on some parades from mid-morning through early afternoon on Memorial Day.

Sunday looks a little brighter and warmer with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 70s inland, 60s along the shore.

Periods of rain and scattered showers will be with us Monday morning through early afternoon. At least most of the rain will be on the light side and there maybe brightening of the sky, especially if we dry out enough Monday afternoon to salvage the end of the Holiday Weekend. I know for most, the rain for Memorial Day observances, picnics and barbecues could put a damper those plans, but at least have that back-up plan ready to move indoors in case some rain moves over your house.

Forecast Details:

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 50s

Sunday: Early morning low clouds giving way to a mix of sun & clouds midday and afternoon. High: 70-75 inland, cooler 60s along the beaches.

Monday: Showers in the morning gradually tapering off in the afternoon, mostly cloudy. High: 60s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, warmer. High: 75-80.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, chance for a late day or night storm. High: 75-80.

Thursday: Partly sunny. High: 70s.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. High: 70s.

Check out the FOX61 Meteorologists on Facebook:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri