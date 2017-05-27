Plainfield woman charged after hitting State Police cruiser

KILLINGLY — State Police have arrested a woman after she hit a cruiser with her own Saturday morning.

Police say around 1 a.m., a State Trooper was stopped in the left lane on I-395 southbound near exit 43. The cruiser had its lights on and was assisting the DOT at the time.

According to police, a car driven by Stephanie Credit, 25, of Plainfield, travelling southbound as well, entered the left lane, striking the rear of the cruiser.

There was heavy damage on both vehicles as a result.

Both the trooper and Credit was taken to Day Kimball HOspital for minor injuries.

Credit was then arrested for operating under the influence and other charges.

She was released on a promise to appear and is scheduled to appear in Danielson court on June 14th.