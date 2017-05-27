× Police: 1 person dead after double shooting in New Haven

NEW HAVEN — Police are investigating a double shooting that killed one person Saturday.

Around 1:21 p.m., New Haven police said they responded to reports of gunfire by the city’s ShotSpotter system on Dickerman Street between Sperry and Orchard Streets. Police said in addition, several 911 calls were made by people reporting two people had been shot.

When first repsonders arrived, they said there were two men suffering from gunshot wounds and were taken to the Yale-New Haven Hospital. Police said Norman Boone, 27, of New Haven was pronounced dead. Police said the second victim remains in the hospitalized and is in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call police 203-946-6304. Calls may be made anonymously.