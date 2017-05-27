× Police identify man killed in rollover crash on Route 15 in Orange

ORANGE — State police said one person has died following a rollover crash on Route 15 southbound Saturday afternoon.

State police said Michael Zawadski, 44, of Stratford, was driving in the right lane southbound on Route 15. Police said Taylor Madison, 21, of Milford, was speeding on the left lane when she veered off of the highway and ran over a curb, losing control of the car and hitting Zawadki’s car.

Zawadski’s car rolled over where he was then ejected from the car. Police said Zawadki’s car traveled off of the highway and came to a complete stop at the right shoulder. Madison was partially ejected, police said.

Zawadski was taken to the Officer of the Chief Medical Examiner in Farmington where he was pronounced dead.

This investigation is ongoing.