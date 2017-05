× Police: Left lane on Route 5/15 southbound open following rollover crash in Orange

ORANGE — The left land on Route 5/15 southbound by exit 56 is now open following rollover crash Saturday afternoon.

Police said the incident is a one car rollover with life-threatening injuries. State police said traffic is diverting off exit 57.

#CTtraffic UPDATE: Rte 5/15 sb x56 Orange LEFT lane now OPEN. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) May 27, 2017

#CTtraffic UPDATE: Rte 5/15 sb x56 Orange all lanes closed for rollover w/life-threatening injury. Seek alt route. Traffic DIVERTING off x57 — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) May 27, 2017

#CTtraffic: Rte 5/15 sb x56 Orange all lanes closed for one car rollover crash w/life-threatening injury. Reduce speed approaching area. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) May 27, 2017

No additional details have been released.

