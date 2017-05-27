Some sun, chance of showers for Memorial Day weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Memorial Holiday Weekend will be cooler than average with a mix of sun and clouds. But at least most of the time will be dry! The best chance for showers is unfortunately during Memorial Day.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with some intervals of sunshine and temperatures in the mid-60s to near 70 degrees.

Sunday looks a little brighter and warmer with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 70s.

Periods of rain and scattered showers are likely on Monday and now there could be some timing issues with the arrival time of the rain for Memorial Day observances, picnics and barbecues. Don’t cancel any outdoor plans just yet, a lot can change in the day or two with this unsettled weather pattern; but at least have a back-up plan ready in case some rain moves over your house.

Forecast Details:

Saturday: Partly sunny, pick of the holiday weekend. High: Low 70s.

Sunday: Sun followed by increasing afternoon clouds. Chance late-day or evening shower. High: Near 70.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, chance for a few showers. High: Upper 60s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High: 70s.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. High: 70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 70s.

Check out the FOX61 Meteorologists on Facebook:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri