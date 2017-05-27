Stan Simpson Show — 26th Annual Jazz Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

President Charles Christie, the man behind The Greater Hartford Festival of Jazz says - despite some early financial hiccups - the 26th Annual Jazz Festival is on for July 14 through 16 at Bushnell Park.

The popular music festival has been running in Hartford’s Bushnell Park for the last 25 years. Its organizers say the event draws thousands of people into the downtown area and brings in musical acts from all over the country.

The city’s event funding allotment went from $1 million to $100,000 last fiscal year, but as of July 1st it’s been zeroed out.