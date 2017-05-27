Stan Simpson Show — Treating mental health problems

Stress and mental health issues can lead to a rapid decline in health.

Early detection is key. Professional counseling, in many cases, is a must.

Stan talks with mental health counselor Tamar Draughn about the debilitating impact of stress - particularly if it not addressed appropriately.

 

Signs that you (or someone you know) may need professional counseling

 

  • Feeling overcome with anger or sadness on a regular basis
  • You have suffered from trauma and cannot stop thinking about it (death, separation, violence, car accident)
  • Use of substances to cope (marijuana, alcohol, pain medications)
  • Struggles at work (negative feedback, reduction in work performance)
  • Disconnected from previously enjoyed activities
  • Strained personal relationships