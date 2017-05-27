Stan Simpson Show — Treating mental health problems

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Stress and mental health issues can lead to a rapid decline in health.

Early detection is key. Professional counseling, in many cases, is a must.

Stan talks with mental health counselor Tamar Draughn about the debilitating impact of stress - particularly if it not addressed appropriately.

Signs that you (or someone you know) may need professional counseling

Feeling overcome with anger or sadness on a regular basis

You have suffered from trauma and cannot stop thinking about it (death, separation, violence, car accident)

Use of substances to cope (marijuana, alcohol, pain medications)

Struggles at work (negative feedback, reduction in work performance)

Disconnected from previously enjoyed activities

Strained personal relationships