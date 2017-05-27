Thousands of flags placed at Veterans Cemetery in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN — A community came together to honor those who served our country.

Thousands of flags were placed at the veterans cemetery on Bow Lane in Middletown Saturday morning. Veteran groups, along with community organizations like the Boy Scouts, came out to honor and remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

Organizers said a few hundred people came out to help place flags at each gravestone. Around 9,800 American Flags were placed in honor of the Veterans that have been laid to rest there.