Connecticut stocking thousands of popular Channel Catfish

HARTFORD — The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection says it has stocked 24 bodies of water across Connecticut with one of the most sought after freshwater game fish species in the country: the Channel Catfish.

DEEP says approximately 15,800 “cats” have been stocked in ponds and lakes. It marks the 11th consecutive year Connecticut has stocked the species.

Anglers will have approximately 5,800 adult fish, averaging 12-to-18 inches in length, and about 10,000 juvenile fish, averaging nine-to-12 inches in length, to choose from. DEEP says stocking the larger fish provides an immediate opportunity to catch the popular fish, while stocking the smaller fish provides a cost-effective investment in future catfish fishing.

DEEP says the agency has had success using the same approach to develop fisheries for northern pike and walleye.