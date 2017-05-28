Gold Star parents luncheon remembering the lives given for our country

WATERBURY — To honor Memorial Day, family members of Veterans attended the Gold Star Parents Luncheon Sunday.

The event was an opportunity to remember loved ones who gave their lives for our country. Congresswoman Elizabeth Esty has attended the event for many years, and today was no exception.

She said the city of Waterbury has sent more young men and women into battle than any other community in America.

Two of Esty’s Bills, the Gold Star Families Voice Act and Gold Stars Fathers Act, were signed into law by former President Barack Obama.

“The lives we lead today were purchased by the services who wore the uniform,” said Esty. “Veterans don’t expect to be thanked, but they deserve it. It matters a lot for us not to thank them just on Memorial Day but everyday.”