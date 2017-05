DANIELSON — Police said a 37-year-old male was injured at Ross’s Cliffs at Old Furnace State Park after falling from a cliff Sunday afternoon.

State police said the man fell approximately 100 from the cliffs. The incident occurred around 3:20 p.m., and the man is conscious. According to South Killingly Fire Department, the victim was taken to a Rhode Island Hospital by LifeStar.

No additional information has been released.