Officials: Baby abandoned behind grocery store in Danbury could have been left at hospital

DANBURY — The abandonment of a newborn in Danbury is putting a renewed focus on Connecticut’s Safe Haven law.

The baby boy, with its umbilical cord still attached, was found alive behind a grocery store. Police located the mother and are investigating. State officials say it’s the fifth time a baby has been unnecessarily abandoned since the Safe Haven Law was enacted in 2000.

The law allows parents to relinquish custody of babies, no questions asked, by dropping them off at any hospital emergency room. Democratic Gov. Dannel Malloy says the public needs to be more aware of the law’s existence.

The state Department of Children and Families says 31 babies have been dropped off using the law. All have either been adopted or taken in by family.