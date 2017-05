× Police: 1 person dead following shooting in Stratford

STRATFORD — Police have confirmed one person has died following shooting Saturday night.

Stratford police said around 6:50 p.m., a shooting occurred on Garibaldi Avenue. Police said a 27-year-old male who was taken to Bridgeport Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said the name of the victim is being withheld at this moment.