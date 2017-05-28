× Police say 8 dead in Mississippi shooting

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. — Authorities in Mississippi say a suspect is in custody after eight people were killed in a shooting, including a sheriff’s deputy.

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation spokesman Warren Strain said the shootings occurred at three separate homes Saturday night in rural Lincoln County. Two of the homes are in Brookhaven and one is in Bogue Chitto. The area is about 68 miles south of Jackson, the capital.

Strain said investigators were gathering evidence at all three locations.

Mississippi’s governor has decried the killings of eight people who were shot to death in a rural area about 60 miles south of Jackson.

Gov. Phil Bryant asked for all of the state’s residents to join him and his wife in praying for those who were killed late Saturday.

He noted the “sacrifice” made by law enforcement officers to protect and serve their communities.

A Lincoln County sheriff’s deputy was among the eight killed.

Strain said charges have not yet been filed against the suspect and that it would be “premature” to discuss a motive.

It was not clear whether the suspect knew his victims before allegedly killing them.