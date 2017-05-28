Route 66 in Portland open following car accident; LifeStar requested

Posted 8:10 PM, May 28, 2017, by , Updated at 10:49PM, May 28, 2017

PORTLAND —  Firefighters said Route 66 in Portland is now opened following a car accident on Sunday night.

Portland Fire Department said one person has been taken to Hartford Hospital by LifeStar after the car crashed into a rock ledge on Portland-Cobalt Road. Firefighters said the incident occurred around 7:30 and police are currently investigating.

No additional information has been released.

