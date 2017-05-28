Scattered showers for Memorial Day with temps in the 50s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Monday will feature a cool rain with highs only in the upper 50s to low 60s. For most, the rain for Memorial Day observances, picnics and barbecues could put a damper those plans, but at least have that back-up plan ready to move indoors.

Expect warmer and slightly more humid air to move in Tuesday and Wednesday when temperatures could top 80 degrees. A cold front will deliver a band of showers late Wednesday that will drop the temperatures and humidity for the rest of the week.

Forecast Details:

Monday: Periods of rain and showers, cool. High: upper 50s to low 60s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, warmer. High: 75-80.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, chance for a late day or night storm. High: 75-80.

Thursday: Partly sunny. High: 70s.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. High: 70s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

Check out the FOX61 Meteorologists on Facebook:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri