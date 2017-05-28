The Real Story – Budget battle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The tentative agreement, between the Malloy Administration and the state employee unions, on a framework for additional contract concessions, to help balance the state budget. Leaders of two of the unions say a final deal with all of the unions may not be reached until later this summer.

Guests:

Jan Hochadel, State President, American Federation of Teachers (AFT)

Merisa Williams, Vice Pres., American Federation of State County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) Local 562, Western CT State University