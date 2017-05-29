× Bridgeport police investigating shooting, kidnapping

BRIDGEPORT — A shooting and kidnapping in the early morning hours in Bridgeport got a response from police departments in two different towns.

Bridgeport police said that a shooting on Federal Street led to a kidnapping of a woman.

Later on, Wallingford police found the woman and the car around the area of the First Credit Union on South Turnpike Road. They say Bridgeport police are investigating.

