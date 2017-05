× CHiPs star makes a cameo at Bradley

WINDSOR LOCKS — For a moment this weekend at Bradley International Airport, there was a flashback to the sun dappled freeways of Southern California of the 1970s.

Actor Erik Estrada was traveling through and took a moment to have a picture taken with Connecticut State Trooper Cummings in the terminal.

According to comments on the post, Estrada had been at Foxwoods Resort. Estrada starred with Larry Wilcox on “CHiPs” from 1977 to 1983.