Driver critically injured, road closed after West Haven crash

WEST HAVEN — A driver was hospitalized with serious injuries after crashing into a pole near a busy highway exit on Monday.

Fire and EMS first response teams were dispatched to the scene of a single-vehicle accident at 400 Saw Mill Road around noon.

A passenger vehicle struck a utility pole before rolling on its side, immediately across from the I-95 southbound off-ramp at exit 42.

The force of impact snapped the pole at its base, bringing live wires down and sparking a dangerous situation for vehicles traversing the intersection.

The sole occupant of the vehicle, a male driver, was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

State Police were brought in to alleviate heavy traffic building up along the off-ramp as local officers handled the investigation.

The road will remain closed until the clean-up can be finished. Connecticut State Police are advising travelers to reduce speed when approaching the area.

Anyone with information should contact the West Haven Police Department at (203) 937-3900.