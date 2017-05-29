× Man dies after fall in Killingly park

DANIELSON — Officials said a 37-year-old male who fell Sunday at Ross’s Cliffs at Old Furnace State Park has died.

DEEP said Merton Hart III, 37, of Killingly, was hiking with his wife, another adult and three children all under age 16, when he fell around 3 p.m. He suffered head, lower body injuries, and after being extricated by EMS and FD, he was taken by LifeStar to Rhode Island Hospital. EnCon Police are investigating the incident.

Hart was hiking along top of the overlook above Lower Ross Pond. He fell about 100 feet to the broken, rocky hillside below. He had to be extricated through rocky terrain and brush to edge of pond, into fire department boat then across pond to waiting ambulance.