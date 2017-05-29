× Oakville couple arrested for 2 robberies in Bangor Maine: Police

BANGOR, Maine — A couple from Oakville has been arrested in connection with two robberies in Bangor, Maine over the weekend.

Police said Seth Blewitt, 29, and Cara Blewitt, 30, of Oakville, were charged with the with the robbery of the Dollar Tree and the TD Bank on Saturday. They were arrested after a traffic stop on Sunday.

Police said, “Shortly after 4:00p today an off duty Bangor police officer spotted a vehicle traveling in the downtown area that closely resembled that of one believed to have been involved in the robbery of the TD bank. That information was quickly broadcast to patrol units. Within minutes Officer David Farrar located the vehicle on Harlow Street in downtown Bangor. A traffic stop was performed near the intersection of Union and Third Streets.”