Protest turns violent in front of the Venetian in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV — A group of about 100 demonstrators protested police brutality in front of the Venetian Hotel Sunday.

The protest turned violent after police said a bystander attempted to break up the rally. At the time, demonstrators formed a line and blocked traffic at Las Vegas Boulevard and Mirage Way.

Police arrested several people and issued citations.

The protest, titled “Black Lives Still Don’t Matter,” was inspired by the death of Tashii Farmer. Farmer, who was 40, died in police custody on May 14.

According to police, Farmer approached Metro officers inside the Venetian asking for help. Police said Farmer appeared to be sweating heavily and looked panicked. Farmer told police people were chasing him.

Following initial contact, police said officer Kevin Lopera tased Farmer seven times, punched him, and put him in a rear naked choke. The rear naked choke technique is against department policy.

As of Monday afternoon, it was unclear if the arrested protesters were still in police custody.