Several Memorial Day parades across the state cancelled

HARTFORD — Memorial Day weekend provides a time to spend with family, enjoy barbecuing and honoring those who served in the military. The weather forecast, however, has caused some communities across Connecticut to cancel their parades. Click here for an updated forecast.

Cancellations:

Berlin Memorial Day Parade – Cancelled due to weather. There is still a ceremony at 9am at the VFW.

Bethany Lions 58th Annual Memorial Day Parade – Cancelled due to weather.

Clinton Memorial Day Parade – Cancelled due to the weather. There will still be a remembrance ceremony at 11 a.m. in the Town Hall auditorium.

Fairfield Memorial Day Parade – Cancelled due to the weather. There’s no rain date.

Farmington Memorial Day Parade – Cancelled due to weather. Veterans event will still be held at Town Hall at 12 p.m.

Hamden Memorial Day Parade – Cancelled due to weather.

Manchester Memorial Day Parade – Cancelled due to rain.

Old Saybrook Memorial Day Parade – Cancelled due to weather. There will be a Naval Ceremony at Saybrook Point at 9 a.m.; Fire Department Ceremony following Naval ceremony; town ceremony at 10 a.m.

Rocky Hill Memorial Day Parade – Cancelled. A ceremony will be held at the VFW at 3273 Main Street at 9:30 a.m.

Simsbury CT Parade – Cancelled. Ceremony will be held at Eno Hall at 1:30 p.m.

Tariffville CT Parade – Cancelled due to rain. Memorial Day ceremony will be held at Trinity Church at 9:00 a.m., Monday.

Unionville Memorial Day Parade — Cancelled due to weather. Veterants event will will be held at Town Hall at 12 p.m.